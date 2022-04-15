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So VERY True! - John McAfee
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396 views • April 15, 2022
Like him or not, John McAfee (May God Rest his soul) was a truther. The greatest fear those in power have is the people knowing the truth.... Please God, give us the discernment we need - and the Wisdom to USE it! 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏
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Please don't forget to 'Like and Subscribe'! I humbly thank you!
Follow me on my other channels:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/greatisthyname
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
If you would like to sow into this Truth Seeking/Sharing channel, you can do so here: Thank you - 🙏
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
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