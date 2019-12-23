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Trump’s Not Impeached
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33 views • December 23, 2019
One small problem, Nancy, you never released the approved articles to the Senate. Sorry, that’s NOT an impeachment! These and many other important stories broken down only here on this special Freedom on Deck Christmas special, with guests Louisa Greve and Thomas S. Schmitz! Be here and you’re everywhere!
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