MAJOR VACCINE REPORTING SITES DOWN AND THE FURTHER PUSH TO VACCINATE CHILDREN!

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Waking the Future
We know these are not vaccines and this entire agenda has 0 to do with health in fact it is quite the opposite! Today we have noticed that healthimpact.com vaccineimpact.com and medicalkidnap.com are all down! What's next?
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://nationalfile.com/faucis-orders-children-not-allowed-to-play-together-unmasked-until-theyre-all-vaxxed/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse2.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.77cFFzxK3Yy9ApY72JAa9AAAAA%26pid%3DApi&;f=1