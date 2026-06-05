BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IS THE “AI BUBBLE” ABOUT TO CRASH THE STOCK MARKET?
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5816 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • Today

As communities across the country push back against AI data centers, former BlackRock portfolio manager Ed Dowd joins Jefferey to follow the money behind the boom. From rising costs and debt pressures to Wall Street-fueled hype, Dowd explains why the AI revolution may not be as solid as investors have been led to believe.

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Extermination: Exposing the engineered crisis, the uniparty deception and the blueprint for escape

The Coming Extermination: Exposing the engineered crisis, the uniparty deception and the blueprint for escape

Belle Carter
Indian Refiners Freeze Domestic Jet Fuel Prices Amid Supply Concerns

Indian Refiners Freeze Domestic Jet Fuel Prices Amid Supply Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
California’s Diesel Crisis Is Real – And It’s Going to Cost You $10 a Gallon

California’s Diesel Crisis Is Real – And It’s Going to Cost You $10 a Gallon

Mike Adams
The Great Stock Market Illusion: Why I’m Warning You to Stay Away from These Overpriced IPOs

The Great Stock Market Illusion: Why I’m Warning You to Stay Away from These Overpriced IPOs

Mike Adams
&#8220;Breaking the Chains&#8221; on BrightU: Experts discuss the importance of gold and how to protect your wealth

“Breaking the Chains” on BrightU: Experts discuss the importance of gold and how to protect your wealth

Jacob Thomas
Hegseth says U.S. will stop subsidizing wealthy NATO members

Hegseth says U.S. will stop subsidizing wealthy NATO members

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy