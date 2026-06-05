IS THE “AI BUBBLE” ABOUT TO CRASH THE STOCK MARKET?

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As communities across the country push back against AI data centers, former BlackRock portfolio manager Ed Dowd joins Jefferey to follow the money behind the boom. From rising costs and debt pressures to Wall Street-fueled hype, Dowd explains why the AI revolution may not be as solid as investors have been led to believe.