Ep. 68: Liberate Canada
Freedom Convoy, The Coutts Four & Liberating Canada

* Whatever happened to the truckers who dared to protest Justin Trudeau?

* Some of them are still in jail, years later.

* Trucker Gord Magill explains how darkness has descended on Canada.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-freedom-convoy-the-coutts-4-and-liberating-canada/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1750152783028740314

