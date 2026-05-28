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TTOR - Breaking The Mirror | Break The Silence 2/10 (Official Music Video)
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"Breaking The Mirror" is the second song in the Break The Silence saga by TTOR. This Christian nu metal track tells the story of surviving an abusive relationship that left you feeling broken, empty, and like a shell of your former self. While the emotional scars of manipulation, betrayal, and pain can leave lasting damage, God is able to restore what was shattered and rebuild your identity through His truth and love.


This music video combines aggressive riffs, emotional lyrics, and heavy nu metal energy to portray the struggle of escaping emotional abuse and finding healing through faith in Jesus Christ. No matter how destroyed your spirit may feel after toxic relationships, God can still redeem your life and restore your purpose.


#TTOR #BreakingTheMirror #BreakTheSilence #ChristianMetal #NuMetal #ChristianNuMetal


Lyrics:


[Verse 1]

Fist raw from punching plaster

3 AM and the faucet’s still dripping your words

I scrub my skin till it bleeds red

But your fingerprints won’t wash off my neck


[Verse 2]

Found your old lighter in my coat

Lit every letter you ever wrote

Watched the flames eat 'sorry' whole

Ash stuck to my palms like second skin


[Chorus]

I’M SCREAMING TILL MY THROAT BLEEDS RUST!

THIS SILENCE WAS NEVER MINE TO TRUST!

MIRROR SHARDS CUT DEEPER THAN YOUR LIES!

I SEE MYSELF FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS—ALIVE!


[Verse 3]

Steam rising off cracked tile

Wrote 'mine' across the fogged glass

Punched through the version you made

Blood drips clean—no more disguise


[Chorus]

I’M SCREAMING TILL THE WALLS COLLAPSE!

NO MORE WHISPERING THROUGH YOUR TRAPS!

MIRROR SHARDS CUT DEEPER THAN YOUR LIES!

I SEE MYSELF FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS—ALIVE!


[Bridge]

Deleted your number with my teeth

Now the only voice I feed is mine


[Chorus]

I AM LOUD! I AM WIDE OPEN! I AM UNDONE!

THIS SCREAM’S MY BAPTISM—WATCH ME BECOME!

MIRROR SHARDS CUT DEEPER THAN YOUR LIES!

I SEE MYSELF FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS—ALIVE!

I’M REAL! I’M REAL! I’M REAL!



Social links: https://linktr.ee/ttor


Faith In The Furnace CD:

https://kunaki.com/sales.asp?PID=PX00ZYZ0QV&pp=1


Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/


TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality


Contact Email – [email protected]

Keywords
christianmetalchristian metalnu metalbreak the silence
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