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Technology, new poisonous pesticide, & Maternity Crisis ~ Going Back to Old Fashion ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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In today's discussion we will first talk about the new 6g technology that is being pushed, then we will talk about the new herbicide / pesticide called paraquat, for which is approved by U.S., but is banned everywhere else. In addition, we will talk about modern maternity as opposed to old fashion maternity. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 468: The 6G Push, Paraquat Threat, and the Modern Maternity Crisis.


References:

- e468: THE HIGHWIRE: The 6G Push, Paraquat Threat, and the Modern Maternity Crisis

  https://rumble.com/v77c6ii-episode-468-the-6g-push-paraquat-threat-and-the-modern-maternity-crisis.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c


Faraday Clothing:

I post here a few stores that provide EMF protection clothing, since the greatest threat of 5g and 6g and higher is EMF radiation.


- https://havnwear.com/

- https://aulterra.com/shop/


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipsciencecdctrustvaccinepharmamedicalstudycrisistyrannythreatbigdisinformation6gtheanmisinformationpushinconvenientmaternityand modernparaquat
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