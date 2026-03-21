Technology, new poisonous pesticide, & Maternity Crisis ~ Going Back to Old Fashion ~

In today's discussion we will first talk about the new 6g technology that is being pushed, then we will talk about the new herbicide / pesticide called paraquat, for which is approved by U.S., but is banned everywhere else. In addition, we will talk about modern maternity as opposed to old fashion maternity. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 468: The 6G Push, Paraquat Threat, and the Modern Maternity Crisis.





References:

- e468: THE HIGHWIRE: The 6G Push, Paraquat Threat, and the Modern Maternity Crisis

https://rumble.com/v77c6ii-episode-468-the-6g-push-paraquat-threat-and-the-modern-maternity-crisis.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c





Faraday Clothing:

I post here a few stores that provide EMF protection clothing, since the greatest threat of 5g and 6g and higher is EMF radiation.





- https://havnwear.com/

- https://aulterra.com/shop/



