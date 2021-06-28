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Global Health News Episode #25 | Monsanto Landmark Lawsuit | Whole Foods GMO labeling policy
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32 views • June 28, 2021
Are you still using Bayer Monsanto’s Roundup Weedkiller? If so, stop and watch this special holistic health news report! Join Ty and Charlene for this latest installment of Global Health News. Go here to learn more about the dangers of Roundup: [https://youtu.be/aelz9goKtlY].
The Truth About Cancer brings you this latest update on the landmark Monsanto Lawsuit, which has been causing severe health issues throughout the agricultural industry.
Do you know the grave health risks associated with Roundup weedkiller?
Watch to hear about the deadly health concerns caused by this dangerous pesticide.
Discover how big agricultural and big business is destroying the health benefits in our food for profit and causing all-natural and organic farms to shut down.
Did you know the U.S. is one of the two countries that are allowed to advertise medication over television, radio, and magazine? Watch to find out the other!
Uncover the truth about the Whole Foods GMO labeling policy, and how they quietly started hiding the facts your family needs to know.
Have you heard that drug companies have been known to invent a disease to sell drugs?
Discover the true Big Pharma agenda, and how they are out to scare you to make money.
Watch till the end to hear Ty and Charlene talk about the recent evidence involving the corruption of the healthcare industry and see Big Pharma exposed.
Hear how the Trump administration is attempting to step in and weed out these crooked physicians and pharmaceutical companies.
Interested in learning more about Big Pharma and the truths they’ve been hiding from you? Click here to visit The Truth About Cancer: [http://bit.ly/cancer-causes-ttac].
Click here to watch all past episodes: http://bit.ly/ghn-playlist
Each month we’ll have a new episode where Ty & Charlene discuss a variety of health topics.
Thank you for watching and helping us spread the truth!
Join TTAC's 1 million FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-website
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, happily married wife, joyful mother of 4 beautiful home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder of TheTruthAboutCancer.com with her husband, Ty. She is a former model/actress/fitness buff, and lover of healthy food and healthy living.
Charlene speaks at conferences and is a guest on various health related radio shows together with Ty - helping people to learn that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Together they host a weekly internet news show program, TTAC Global Health News.
---------------------------------------
About Ty Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is a devoted husband, father, a best-selling author, and a Christian. He is also a licensed CPA, health freedom advocate, cancer researcher, former competitive bodybuilder, and author of the best-selling book Cancer - Step Outside the Box, which has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.
After losing his mother and father and several family members to cancer, Ty’s heartbreak and grief coupled with his firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients led him on a path of discovery.
He began a quest to learn everything he possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What he uncovered was shocking. On his journey, he’s interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What he uncovered help to create The Truth About Cancer and its 3 awe-inspiring docu-series: The Quest for The Cures, The Quest For The Cures Continues, and The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.
Ty has touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of people around the world. Ty speaks frequently at conferences, local health group meetings, churches, and guest stars on multiple radio and TV shows and writes for numerous magazines and websites.
The Truth About Cancer brings you this latest update on the landmark Monsanto Lawsuit, which has been causing severe health issues throughout the agricultural industry.
Do you know the grave health risks associated with Roundup weedkiller?
Watch to hear about the deadly health concerns caused by this dangerous pesticide.
Discover how big agricultural and big business is destroying the health benefits in our food for profit and causing all-natural and organic farms to shut down.
Did you know the U.S. is one of the two countries that are allowed to advertise medication over television, radio, and magazine? Watch to find out the other!
Uncover the truth about the Whole Foods GMO labeling policy, and how they quietly started hiding the facts your family needs to know.
Have you heard that drug companies have been known to invent a disease to sell drugs?
Discover the true Big Pharma agenda, and how they are out to scare you to make money.
Watch till the end to hear Ty and Charlene talk about the recent evidence involving the corruption of the healthcare industry and see Big Pharma exposed.
Hear how the Trump administration is attempting to step in and weed out these crooked physicians and pharmaceutical companies.
Interested in learning more about Big Pharma and the truths they’ve been hiding from you? Click here to visit The Truth About Cancer: [http://bit.ly/cancer-causes-ttac].
Click here to watch all past episodes: http://bit.ly/ghn-playlist
Each month we’ll have a new episode where Ty & Charlene discuss a variety of health topics.
Thank you for watching and helping us spread the truth!
Join TTAC's 1 million FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-website
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, happily married wife, joyful mother of 4 beautiful home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder of TheTruthAboutCancer.com with her husband, Ty. She is a former model/actress/fitness buff, and lover of healthy food and healthy living.
Charlene speaks at conferences and is a guest on various health related radio shows together with Ty - helping people to learn that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Together they host a weekly internet news show program, TTAC Global Health News.
---------------------------------------
About Ty Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is a devoted husband, father, a best-selling author, and a Christian. He is also a licensed CPA, health freedom advocate, cancer researcher, former competitive bodybuilder, and author of the best-selling book Cancer - Step Outside the Box, which has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.
After losing his mother and father and several family members to cancer, Ty’s heartbreak and grief coupled with his firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients led him on a path of discovery.
He began a quest to learn everything he possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What he uncovered was shocking. On his journey, he’s interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What he uncovered help to create The Truth About Cancer and its 3 awe-inspiring docu-series: The Quest for The Cures, The Quest For The Cures Continues, and The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.
Ty has touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of people around the world. Ty speaks frequently at conferences, local health group meetings, churches, and guest stars on multiple radio and TV shows and writes for numerous magazines and websites.
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