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How Long Have Humans REALLY Existed? (CLIPPED) - The Problem With Our Ancestors
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71 views • March 24, 2022
How Long Have Humans REALLY Existed? (CLIPPED) - The Problem With Our Ancestors
The Problem With Our Ancestors - How Many Great Grandparents Does 1 Person Have?
Houston, we have a problem...with the current ancestral narrative given to us by the mainstream!
CLIP https://youtu.be/DnxpM1S8Ukg
FULL SHOW The jeranism Show #28 - Reset Coming? How Recent Was The Last? - 11/12/21
https://youtu.be/Olab-X9oyaQ
How many grandparents do you have? (2021)
https://youtu.be/eWjRc6u8x-4
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
The Problem With Our Ancestors - How Many Great Grandparents Does 1 Person Have?
Houston, we have a problem...with the current ancestral narrative given to us by the mainstream!
CLIP https://youtu.be/DnxpM1S8Ukg
FULL SHOW The jeranism Show #28 - Reset Coming? How Recent Was The Last? - 11/12/21
https://youtu.be/Olab-X9oyaQ
How many grandparents do you have? (2021)
https://youtu.be/eWjRc6u8x-4
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
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