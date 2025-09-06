BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
LOL❗️Lawmaker tells Kallas his HAMSTER has a bigger brain 🤣
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
84 views • 1 day ago

Lawmaker tells Kallas his HAMSTER has bigger brain 

Independent MEP Martin Sonneborn.

This was found posted at RT. Sounds like AI? Noticed on some new videos they are using same AI voice to translate videos into English, so this is real, most likely. Cynthia

It's real sort of, found from May 2025, article and video with original foreign language before AI voiceover added. Cynthia

Exact posted words, "I am sure that I will get more knowledge from talking to my hamster about black holes and dwarf galaxies," the German expert nailed the European commissioner.

https://eadaily.com/en/news/2025/05/20/the-mep-compared-the-brains-of-a-domestic-hamster-


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
