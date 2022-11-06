US President Joe Biden Says, 'Don't Worry, We are Gonna Free Iran'

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Summary：11/05/2022 “We're going to free Iran and they're going to free themselves pretty soon.” President Biden remarked on the protesters working against Iran's government during a campaign speech in California. However, he did not specify what additional actions he would take.