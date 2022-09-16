Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Two Perfectly-Shaped Wings Appear in Novgorod, Russia! Amazing Photos! Eye-Witness Heaven’s Wings!!
221 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


September 15, 2022


On the evening of September 11, 2022, a strange cloud formation appeared in the skies above the former medieval Republic of Novgorod, Russia.


Two perfectly-shaped wings appeared alongside the moon against a scraping of white against the dark firmament.


Published by Earth Ascension Light, the Telegram post describes the images as "The moon and Heaven's wings near the Republic of Novgorod."


The Novgorod Republic stretches between the Gulf of Finland in the west to the northern Ural Mountains in the east.


A sign from Heaven? Project BlueBeam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.


Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=og_wUQgdm7A

Keywords
russiachristianreligioncatholiceveningnovgorodseptember 11 2022angel wings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket