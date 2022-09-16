Two Perfectly-Shaped Wings Appear in Novgorod, Russia! Amazing Photos! Eye-Witness Heaven’s Wings!!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





September 15, 2022





On the evening of September 11, 2022, a strange cloud formation appeared in the skies above the former medieval Republic of Novgorod, Russia.





Two perfectly-shaped wings appeared alongside the moon against a scraping of white against the dark firmament.





Published by Earth Ascension Light, the Telegram post describes the images as "The moon and Heaven's wings near the Republic of Novgorod."





The Novgorod Republic stretches between the Gulf of Finland in the west to the northern Ural Mountains in the east.





A sign from Heaven? Project BlueBeam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.





Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=og_wUQgdm7A