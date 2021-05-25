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FULL SHOW: Fauci And Others Now Admit What Infowars Reported First: Wuhan Lab Center Of COVID-19 Outbreak
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90 views • May 25, 2021
The saying “Infowars is next year's news today” has never been more apparent as now Fauci as well as mainstream news and admitting that COVID-19 likely originated in a Wuhan Lab. What will they admit Infowars was right about next? Perhaps the deadly and toxic nature of the vaccines that continue to have terrifying side effects. Owen Shroyer also covers the new ways the communist left is attacking the innocence of the youth with their depraved sexual agenda. The world is awakening, but how deep and true of an awakening is it really?
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