BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1013 WHO’S TALMID (DISCIPLE) ARE YOU

BIBLE VERSE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:24-25 It is enough for a talmid that he become like his rabbi.

SYNOPSIS: Luk 22:1 But the festival of Matzah, known as Pesach, was approaching. What is wrong with this verse? What does it tell you about what was going on in Israel 2000 years ago? Mat 10:25 It is enough for a talmid that he become like his rabbi, and a slave like his master. Is this a statement or a question from MESSIAH YESHUA? Today in our lesson we are going to explore this very topic. As the holy days approach you need to meditate and ask yourself, with real truth, who’s talmid (disciple) am I? Also what does this have to do with ELOHIM calling most of you thieves?

BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:24-25 It is enough for a talmid that he become like his rabbi. Mal'akhi (Mal) 3:6 I do not change. Yochanan (Jn) 19:30 what does this mean. Romans 14:5-6 as long as it is good for me GOD will understand. Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:32-33 if you keep it a secret it is as good as a lie. Vayikra (Lev) 23:23-27 what is the name of these two holy days. Mal'akhi (Mal) 3:1-4 as in the days of old. Luke 22:1 what does the say, is that Torah. Vayikra (Lev) 23:4-7 Who’s holy days and are called what. Mal'akhi (Mal) 3:3-10. D’varim (Deut) 29:18-19 can ELOHIM hear your thoughts.





www.BGMCTV.org