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Australian Senator Walks into Parliament and Drops Truth Bombs About Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum
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424 views • April 01, 2022
South Australian Senator Alex Antic lifted the curtain on the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda during a recent parliament meeting, exposing it as a subversive communist ploy.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/australian-senator-walks-into-parliament-and-drops-truth-bombs-about-klaus-schwab-world-economic-forum/
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https://www.infowars.com/posts/australian-senator-walks-into-parliament-and-drops-truth-bombs-about-klaus-schwab-world-economic-forum/
Up to 75% Off Now at InfowarsStore.com
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