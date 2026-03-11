Date: Mar. 11, 2026. Lesson 48-2026. Title: Hardened Faces and Humbled Hearts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 21:29–31 contrasts human stubbornness with divine sovereignty. The wicked harden their faces and push forward in defiance, while the upright carefully consider and establish their ways. Yet the passage concludes with a sweeping reminder: no wisdom, understanding, or counsel can ultimately prevail against the Lord. Horses may be prepared for battle, but victory belongs to God alone. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the danger of hardened pride, the wisdom of steady obedience, and the unshakable truth that success in every struggle ultimately rests in the hands of the Lord.
Lesson 48-2026
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
