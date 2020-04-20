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Face Masks & Naked Tyranny
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35 views • April 20, 2020
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Desc: Family thrown out of shelter as tornado approaches because “no masks”. Listeners badgered in Target to wear a stapled Kleenex tissue as a mask. CDC Birx now says “there’s no flu”. And Mike Adams says you must wear a mask if you don’t want a forced vaccination. Really?
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Desc: Family thrown out of shelter as tornado approaches because “no masks”. Listeners badgered in Target to wear a stapled Kleenex tissue as a mask. CDC Birx now says “there’s no flu”. And Mike Adams says you must wear a mask if you don’t want a forced vaccination. Really?
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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