Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BEHIND THE BORDER CRISIS WITH MICHAEL YON
channel image
High Hopes
3033 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
115 views
Published 21 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Feb 2, 2024


Former Green Beret and Combat Correspondent, Michael Yon, breaks down the

the US-funded journey of illegal immigrants he has been documenting all the way down to the Darien Gap in Columbia.


#BorderCrisis #DarienGap #Panama #NGO


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4azl3o-behind-the-border-crisis-with-michael-yon.html

Keywords
borderillegal immigrantsdel bigtreehighwirecrisiscolumbiapanamangogreen beretmichael yoncombat correspondentdairen gap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket