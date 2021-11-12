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X22 Report B 11. 11. 21.
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410 views • November 12, 2021
Ep. 2625b - Enemy @ The Front Door,House Of Cards Tumbling Down,Shadow Government
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The [DS] is now desperate, they want Trumps plans for devolution, they are looking everywhere but is failing. Patriots are in control. Trump is now letting everyone know that he is running a shadow government. He is not hiding it anymore. The entire house of cards is about to come down and soon we are going to see the real President take his rightful place. The [DS] know there are only a few moves left and they are running out of time.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now desperate, they want Trumps plans for devolution, they are looking everywhere but is failing. Patriots are in control. Trump is now letting everyone know that he is running a shadow government. He is not hiding it anymore. The entire house of cards is about to come down and soon we are going to see the real President take his rightful place. The [DS] know there are only a few moves left and they are running out of time.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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