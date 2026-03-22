VICTORY: Strange and Weird Things Happen the Closer You Get! Do NOT Give Up! I Believe in You.

Many times when you have strange or weird things happen to you, this usually is opposition from Satan himself trying to stop you from getting to where you are going because he knows how powerful you are.





When strange and weird things happen to you, it doesn't usually mean you're on the wrong path but it usually means you are on the right path and Satan is doing everything he can to try and get you to give up!





No one and nothing can stop you but yourself because no one can actually make you quit but you.





I believe in you and more importantly, God believes in you. And we are counting on you. We can NOT win without you.





https://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com





#ChampionsNeverQuit

#HerosJourney