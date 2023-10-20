Create New Account
The Motorcade of the UN Secretary General - Got through the Crowd of Protesters at the Rafah Checkpoint to Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The motorcade of the UN Secretary General with great difficulty was able to get through the crowd of protesters at the Rafah checkpoint.

Guterres arrived at Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip to allegedly personally supervise the passage of the first trucks through the Rafah land crossing from Egypt to Gaza, which will deliver humanitarian aid to residents of the enclave.

Guterres Stood at Rafah Border Demanding It Open - Proves How Useless the UN has Become

The United Nations Secretary General called the trucks waiting at the frontier a lifeline for civilians, adding he is working with partners to achieve it.

Maybe skip the presser and get back to work?

israelpalestineegyptgazawest bank

