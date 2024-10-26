❗️Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Chronicles: highlights of the week October 19 - 25, 2024

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week October 19 - 25, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces ground operation in Jabaliya continued. Intermittent filtration activities took place on the grounds of local schools and medical facilities.

▪️The Indonesian Hospital was surrounded by armored vehicles and Kamal Adwan Hospital was shelled. Evacuations were underway from the city's former educational institutions via the Salah al-Din highway.

▪️Meanwhile, local Palestinian resistance factions consistently reported successful ambushes against Israelis. However, the militant attacks and strikes did not lead to any tangible result, the IDF did not stop its raids.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, Israeli air and artillery strikes against Hamas targets continued. Nuseirat remained under the most concentrated fire, with dozens of casualties.

▪️In response, Hamas and other groups shelled IDF positions in the Netzarim corridor. However, there was little Palestinian success, with few Israeli casualties reported.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip there was also no major activity of the Israeli forces. In turn, Palestinian formations carried out occasional sorties and shelling.





▪️The Israelis conducted regular air and drone strikes against Hamas positions. Civilian population clusters were often targeted, with news of casualties coming in daily.

▪️Police raids by Israeli security forces continued in the West Bank. Thus, since October 7, 2023, more than 11,400 Palestinians have been detained.

