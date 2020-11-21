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TO WHOM DO YOU LOOK FOR YOUR HOPE, PEACE AND SALVATION?
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179 views • November 21, 2020
I WAS PROMPTED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT TO SHARE THIS.
LOTS OF TRUTH HERE!
STOP TRYING TO STOP OR DELAY WHAT IS COMING.
SEEK THE FACE OF JESUS, REPENT OF ALL SIN, ASK FOR FORGIVENESS AND GET READY FOR THE SECOND COMING OF JESUS CHRIST!
OUR GOD IS ABLE TO SAVE ANYONE WHO TRULY CRIES OUT TO HIM.
THERE IS VERY LITTLE TIME LEFT.
THIS IS THE APPOINTED TIME OF THE END.
LOTS OF TRUTH HERE!
STOP TRYING TO STOP OR DELAY WHAT IS COMING.
SEEK THE FACE OF JESUS, REPENT OF ALL SIN, ASK FOR FORGIVENESS AND GET READY FOR THE SECOND COMING OF JESUS CHRIST!
OUR GOD IS ABLE TO SAVE ANYONE WHO TRULY CRIES OUT TO HIM.
THERE IS VERY LITTLE TIME LEFT.
THIS IS THE APPOINTED TIME OF THE END.
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