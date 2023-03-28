Fires, Earthquakes, Floods, & Snow... Now Rare Tornado Strikes California

Breitbart
March 27, 2023
#shorts Footage was captured Wednesday of a rare tornado that touched down in Montebello, California, near Los Angeles.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/U05V4pIsrP8/
