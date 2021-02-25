Mary Nell Wyatt Lee tells how she met Ron

As the creator of this channel, I want our viewers to get to know me as well as Ron's children. I was married to Ron Wyatt and worked with him until he passed away in August of 1999. Before he died, he told me what he wanted me to do after he was gone. We are attempting to do that now- to make all of his work available, even things that are not well known. We believe time is short and Ron wanted only to save souls and to strengthen people's faith. That is our goal as well. We pray that you find our channel a blessing.