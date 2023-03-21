Welcome To Proverbs Club.Revealing The Motivation.

Proverbs 20:5 (NIV).

5) The purposes of a person’s heart are deep waters,

but one who has insight draws them out.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

True motive can only be determined by intuition of the Wise.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p94w5ed

#purposes #person #heart #deep #waters #insight #draws #out