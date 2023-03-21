Welcome To Proverbs Club.Revealing The Motivation.
Proverbs 20:5 (NIV).
5) The purposes of a person’s heart are deep waters,
but one who has insight draws them out.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
True motive can only be determined by intuition of the Wise.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p94w5ed
#purposes #person #heart #deep #waters #insight #draws #out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.