Syria: Heavy fighting continues around the Druze enclaves near Damascus, with militants assaulting the Ashrafieh Sahnaya neighborhood

35 views • 2 days ago

Just yesterday, Warour supported the HTS-led security presence in the town

Meanwhile Israel launched a symbolic airstrike in response to pressure from its Druze community.

Heavy fighting continues around the Druze enclaves near Damascus, with militants assaulting the Ashrafieh Sahnaya neighborhood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.