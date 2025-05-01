Syria: Heavy fighting continues around the Druze enclaves near Damascus, with militants assaulting the Ashrafieh Sahnaya neighborhood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heavy fighting continues around the Druze enclaves near Damascus, with militants assaulting the Ashrafieh Sahnaya neighborhood
Attempts to send reinforcements from Suwayda are blocked
Meanwhile Israel launched a symbolic airstrike in response to pressure from its Druze community.
Adding:
Syria's Sahnaya mayor Hossam Warour and his son were reportedly executed today
Local reports blame government forces, while state media say 'unknown assailants’
Just yesterday, Warour supported the HTS-led security presence in the town