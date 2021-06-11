Another Lie of the CCP Is Exposed – the Population of China Is 1.1 Billion, Not 1.4 Billion!

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In the June 8, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo exposed another lie of the CCP’s – China’s current population is not 1.4 billion, rather it is 1.1 billion or maybe less. Together with the aging problem and the extremely low birth rate due to the oppression of the CCP on young people, it’s impossible for communist China to have any “fighting power” as it has claimed.