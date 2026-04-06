Wave 98 of Operation True Promise 4 - Zolfaqari, mission report

Wave 98 of Operation True Promise 4:

🔸 Zionist container ship "190" struck with cruise missile — massive fire

🔸 US amphibious helicopter carrier hull #41 struck — forced to retreat deep into the Indian Ocean

🔸 North and south Tel Aviv struck, strategic centers in Haifa hit

🔸 Chemical factories in Barchas destroyed

🔸 Zionist drone production center in UAE destroyed

🔸 Ali al-Salem base aircraft struck

🔸 Al-Udeid base Kuwait — helicopter storage and personnel accommodation destroyed

🔸 Victoria base Baghdad — command centers struck by Iraqi resistance

🔸 5 terrorist faction hideouts in northern Iraq destroyed

🔸 Al-Kharj base struck by Arash drones — the base that hosted the Night Stalkers unit behind the failed Isfahan operation

Air defense: 1 Erbil drone, 1 Hermes 450, 2 MQ drones, 2 Tomahawk cruise missiles downed over Tehran and Hamadan.

"Trump's rude rhetoric and baseless threats will never compensate for the disgrace and humiliation of America in West Asia."

"With every action you take, another defeat will be added to your previous defeats."