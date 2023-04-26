Skyfall 2019: Pastor Dean Odle "The Alien Deception & NASA"

Pastor Dean Odle starts off the second day of the Skyfall 2019 conference with a detailed teaching on the alien deception. NASA's lies have been spreading to make us believe there is extraterrestrial life and now more people than ever believe in aliens and actually hope for their invasion. Aliens are nothing more than a demonic delusion meant to deceive and control people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.