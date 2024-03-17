Mike Adams - Woke AI developers fret about AI’s “lack of reasoning capabilities” - ILLUSTRATED

- AI reasoning capabilities and delusional beliefs in Western society
- Woke culture and climate change misinformation.
- Climate change, woke ideology, and AI training.
- COVID-19 misinformation and the role of AI in perpetuating it.
- COVID origins and AI CEO's misinformation.
- AI, hallucinations, and judicial bias.
- Indoctrination in education systems and language models. - Censorship and access to health information.
- The limitations of human consciousness and the impact of indoctrination on society.
- Using AI for knowledge and self-reliance vs. censorship and control.
- AI, censorship, and the future of knowledge.
- Using AI to create a model for summarizing and generating text
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.