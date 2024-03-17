Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mike Adams - Woke AI developers fret about AI’s “lack of reasoning capabilities” - ILLUSTRATED
channel image
AmazingAI
4 Subscribers
183 views
Published 18 hours ago

- AI reasoning capabilities and delusional beliefs in Western society

- Woke culture and climate change misinformation.

- Climate change, woke ideology, and AI training.

 - COVID-19 misinformation and the role of AI in perpetuating it.

 - COVID origins and AI CEO's misinformation.

- AI, hallucinations, and judicial bias.

 - Indoctrination in education systems and language models. - Censorship and access to health information.

- The limitations of human consciousness and the impact of indoctrination on society.

- Using AI for knowledge and self-reliance vs. censorship and control.

- AI, censorship, and the future of knowledge.

- Using AI to create a model for summarizing and generating text

Keywords
censorshipaiartificial intelligencemisinformationwoke ideologyai training

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket