[Apr 5, 2016] The "famous last words" of both the Old and New Testaments (35.2K views on YouTube!)

To obey or not to obey YHWH's commandments... that is the question. Seems to me, the answer is pretty straight forward in the "famous last words" of both Testaments in our Bible. And when it comes down to what it all means, I believe 1 John 2 - 5 holds the key to understanding. Malachi was the last author of the Old Testament. John was the last of the New Testament. Both are saying the same thing: we are to obey the commandments of YHWH. The New Testament is clear however that we cannot be SAVED by obeying them - as we all fail to do so perfectly - therefore, it is not the ROOT of our salvation. Rather, we obey as a FRUIT of our salvation (out of love for our Heavenly Father).