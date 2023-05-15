Create New Account
In Brownsville, TX we once again witnessed Border Patrol mass releasing hundreds of migrants at a parking garage. A NGO across street then helps organize their travel around the US.
Published 20 hours ago

BP source tells me they release hundreds here almost daily, sometimes 10 busloads in a day, Bill Melugin reports.

A reminder, these mass releases have been happening at this parking garage for at least almost a year now. We first found this happening in Brownsville in January, we have gone back multiple times and have found it happening every day. Catch and release.

