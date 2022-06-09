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Restoring Public Faith
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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918 views • June 09, 2022

Election Anxiety

* Basic questions remain mysteriously unanswered re: ‘insurrection’ day (Jan 6).

* Dems have searched high and low for a conspiracy.

* Our nation has to be assured elections are fair.

* [Bidan]: next election could easily be illegitimate.

* GA saw record turnout during primary.

* Secretaries of state should not speak this way.

* Census bureau made a major counting ‘oopsie’.

* Dems don’t want votes counted quickly; issue a warning about election ‘attacks’.

* They’re instilling fear ahead of midterms.

* Americans want to have faith in their elections.


The Question Is:

* Can we now, with the current rules in place, have faith in November’s elections?

* That really matters — not just because the outcome in November matters, but because the system itself matters more than anything.


Redpills:

* People who don’t blink enough ought to make you nervous.

* People who recite pre-masticated chunks of language handed to them by the DNC ought to be dismissed.

* They’re not thinking for themselves; they’re repeating propaganda.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Tucker Carlson Tonight (8 June 2022)

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307489805112

Keywords
libertyfalse flagtucker carlsonjoe bidenvoter fraudtyrannyred pilldemocracysteve cohenvote fraudelection fraudredpillplutocracyelection integritystolen electionjocelyn bensonjack del rio
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