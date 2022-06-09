Restoring Public Faith

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Election Anxiety
* Basic questions remain mysteriously unanswered re: ‘insurrection’ day (Jan 6).
* Dems have searched high and low for a conspiracy.
* Our nation has to be assured elections are fair.
* [Bidan]: next election could easily be illegitimate.
* GA saw record turnout during primary.
* Secretaries of state should not speak this way.
* Census bureau made a major counting ‘oopsie’.
* Dems don’t want votes counted quickly; issue a warning about election ‘attacks’.
* They’re instilling fear ahead of midterms.
* Americans want to have faith in their elections.
The Question Is:
* Can we now, with the current rules in place, have faith in November’s elections?
* That really matters — not just because the outcome in November matters, but because the system itself matters more than anything.
Redpills:
* People who don’t blink enough ought to make you nervous.
* People who recite pre-masticated chunks of language handed to them by the DNC ought to be dismissed.
* They’re not thinking for themselves; they’re repeating propaganda.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Tucker Carlson Tonight (8 June 2022)