THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO KNOW THIS: GUARDED MEDICAL KNOWLEDGE W/ DR. ANDREAS KALCKER

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Dr. Andreas Kalcker has over 13 years of research & developing a safe and widely used (yet still a heavily guarded secret) formula of CDS (Chlorine dioxide solution). After successful stage 3 trials, he is able to announce that it is the definitive solution for the Coronavirus family including COVID-19, bacterial Pneumonias, and other illnesses. Also CDC has no negative side effects, which has been fully demonstrated in their international multicenter clinical trials and by over 3000 Doctors on over 20,000 people in more than 24 countries. See more of his work at https://andreaskalcker.com/en/ and doctors and medical professionals can learn more by joining 60,000 other professionals on the international forum Comusav at https://comusav.com/
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