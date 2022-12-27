Mind Invaders Chapter 29 - Woman and Serpent

New Chapter Every Day!
Ken was turning out the light in his study when he heard the stifled scream. He raced across the adjoining living room and down the hall toward Carla’s room. He flung open the door and burst in. The hooded figure leaning over the bed released Carla and turned quickly to meet this challenge.
There was no mistaking the tall figure, the full-length monk’s robe, and the deliberate, almost flowing movements. For one brief moment of confusion and indecision, Ken wondered how Del Sasso had gotten in. Then he understood.
