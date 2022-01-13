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How does your congressman vote? | Beyond the Cover
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30 views • January 13, 2022
The New American has long published a congressional scorecard known as the “Freedom Index” that shows the voting records of every member of the U.S. House and Senate. But now, in addition to this index, TNA has produced a much smaller downloadable “Congressional Scorecard” that shows the voting record of just one congressman. Which one? Whichever one you choose! In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews the “Freedom Index” team — Larry Greenley, Christian Gomez, and Peter Rykowski — about the “Freedom Index” and the new “Congressional Scorecard,” including how to access and customize the “Congressional Scorecard.”
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