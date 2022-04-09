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Corona Investigative Committee Interviews Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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13933 views • April 09, 2022
(Apr 8, 2022) German lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer are joined by Dr. Tenpenny who explains the latest on how and why people are being injured and dying from the COVID injections, and also why it cannot be fully detoxed from the human body.
From 'Session 99' of the Corona Investigative Committee: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-99-Odysee-final1:b
From 'Session 99' of the Corona Investigative Committee: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-99-Odysee-final1:b
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