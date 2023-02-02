Miles Guo: Mark my words, sooner or later Apple will be in trouble for its collusion with Yue Wenhai, Terry Gou, and the CCP!

https://gettr.com/post/p2730gf5016

2/1/2023 Miles Guo: Recently, greedy foreign businesspeople have once again been invited to invest in Communist China. Mark my words, sooner or later Apple will be in trouble for its collusion with Yue Wenhai, Terry Gou, and the CCP! The Americans will eventually figure out what Apple, Google, and YouTube have done!

#Foxconn #Apple #YueWenhai #TerryGou #collusionwiththeCCP





2/1/2023 文贵直播：贪婪的外商最近又被邀请去中共国投资了！记住文贵的话，苹果早晚会因为它与岳文海、郭台铭、中共的勾兑而出事！美国人最终一定会明白苹果、谷歌和油管都做了啥

#富士康 #苹果公司 #岳文海 #郭台铭 #与中共勾兑



