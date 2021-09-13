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NSW Australia Public Health Official Says Contact Tracing Part of the NEW WORLD ORDER - WE MUST RESIST THIS BULL $HIT
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110 views • September 13, 2021
We can't lay down and take this Bull Shit. We Must RESIST and NOT OBEY? This is what happens when you let them take your guns away.
https://rumble.com/vmdl8h-nsw-australia-public-health-official-says-contact-tracing-part-of-the-new-w.html
https://rumble.com/vmdl8h-nsw-australia-public-health-official-says-contact-tracing-part-of-the-new-w.html
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