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Ukrainian drones struck a fuel terminal in Kerch, Crimea, sparking a massive fire amid ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure across the region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚡️ — Ukrainian drones struck a fuel terminal in Kerch, Crimea, sparking a massive fire amid ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure across the region.

⚡️ — Russian authorities are set to implement rolling power outages across Crimea as fuel shortages continue to strain the region's energy supply.

💬Crimea residents are being asked to turn off their air conditioners while an emergency repair is carried out on the power grid, says regional head's advisor Kryuchkov.

Earlier, Krymenergo reported power outages in the southern, northwestern, and central parts of the republic. As a result, most pumping stations have lost power, the state enterprise Voda Kryma reported.

Adding:

Operational headquarters: on the night of June 21, a person was killed in an attack by enemy UAVs at the Kerch ferry crossing
 
In the Temryuk district, the Panagia ferry was attacked at the Kerch ferry crossing. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and another was injured.

Also, as a result of the UAV attack, a fire broke out at the oil terminal in the Chushka settlement. Fire and rescue units arrived there.

In two more municipalities of the region, drone debris fell on the territory of private houses. In the Fastovetskaya village of the Tikhoretsky district, the glazing and wall of the summer kitchen were damaged. In the Uspeenskaya village of the Beloglinsky district, the roof structure of a residential house was damaged. Special and emergency services are working at the scene. There were no casualties.

Four people were killed and 28 were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kerch Peninsula in western Crimea, regional head Sergey Aksyonov later reported.

Adding:

💥 A series of explosions occurred in Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov regions after Russian strikes by cruise and ballistic missiles

There's no power in most of Poltava and the region, according to some Ukrainian channels

Cynthia... Unfortunately, Two Majors #Summary #Overview on the morning of June 21, 2026 is too long to fit the characters here. 

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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