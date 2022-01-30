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What Is The Name Of The Father Or His Son? Proverbs 30:4 (NIV)
4 Who has gone up to heaven and come down?
Whose hands have gathered up the wind?
Who has wrapped up the waters in a cloak?
Who has established all the ends of the earth?
What is his name, and what is the name of his son?
Surely you know!
Proverbs Club Commentary
I believe that I know the names
of both The Father and His Son.
I also know Them; and They know me.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mp6f5hhs
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