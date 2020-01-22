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PFAS Contamination Far More Prevalent Than Previously Reported
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629 views • January 22, 2020
This week EWG released a brand-new report on the PFAS contamination crisis. PFAS chemicals, commonly called “forever chemicals," build up in our bodies and don’t break down in the environment. Nearly all Americans' blood is polluted with PFAS chemicals, which have been linked to an increased risk of cancer and other diseases.
Watch the video for three things you need to know from our new report on these notorious and persistent compounds, and check out the full report at www.ewg.org.
Watch the video for three things you need to know from our new report on these notorious and persistent compounds, and check out the full report at www.ewg.org.
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