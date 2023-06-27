Create New Account
True LGBT Video Mainstream Media Doesn't want you to see! "We're Coming For Your Children!"
Public Advocate of the US
61 views
Published Yesterday

Groomers don't hide it anymore, they are coming for your children!



Public Advocate of the United States is a Conservative, Pro-Family Grassroots Organization. Founded 1981, We fight to protect traditional family values, opposing the homosexual agenda. Help us Continue to fight for children by checking the link below. 

https://www.traditionalvalues.us/PCI-2023-S.aspx?pid=rpci

Keywords
christianitylgbttransgendergroomerssaveamericagendercorruptiontheory

