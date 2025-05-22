LUZ DE MARIA - PT1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PART ONE ✝
MAY 21, 2025
EARTHQUAKES, THE RING OF FIRE, PRAY MUCH, BE MORE SPIRITUAL, LESS RELIGIOSITY, PREPARE FOR NO ELECTRICITY, NO POWER. NO INTERNET. FEAR NOT.
THIS IS NOT THE 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS, NO NOT YET, THAT COMES LATER.
O my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of hell, lead all souls to Heaven, especially those most in need of Thy mercy. Amen.