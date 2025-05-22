LUZ DE MARIA - PT1

PART ONE ✝

MAY 21, 2025

EARTHQUAKES, THE RING OF FIRE, PRAY MUCH, BE MORE SPIRITUAL, LESS RELIGIOSITY, PREPARE FOR NO ELECTRICITY, NO POWER. NO INTERNET. FEAR NOT.

THIS IS NOT THE 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS, NO NOT YET, THAT COMES LATER.

O my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of hell, lead all souls to Heaven, especially those most in need of Thy mercy. Amen.



