DON’T BE CORRUPTED 4: GET OUT OF A "THYATIRA" CORRUPT CHURCH: Revelation 2:18-29; 1 Tim 2:11-15; 1 Kings 16:29-34, 20220213

DON’T BE CORRUPTED 4: Get Out Of A "Thyatira" Corrupt Church: Revelation 2:18-29; 1 Timothy 2:11-15; 1 Kings 16:29-34

The seven letters that the LORD Jesus wrote to the Churches in the first century are:

1. The LOVELESS Ephesus Church: Revelation 2:1-7.

2. The PERSECUTED Smyrna Church: Revelation 2:8-11.

3. The COMPROMISING Pergamos Church: Revelation 2:12-17.

4. The CORRUPT Thyatira Church: Revelation 2:18-29.

5. The DEAD Sardis Church: Revelation 3:1-6.

6. The FAITHFUL Philadelphia Church: Revelation 3:7-13.

7. The LUKEWARM Laodicea Church: Revelation 3:14-22

These letters and warnings are as relevant to the 21st Century believers today as they were to the 1st Century Christians. Let us remember that these warnings were directed by the LORD Jesus to Christians who had started to feel comfortable in their sins. The letters were not addressed to unbelievers.

We need to compare the quality of the church where we worship today and ask ourselves, “Which Church Do We Belong To?” All churches may not be perfect, but believers that have been called out to Christ must obey GOD in order to enjoy the fullness of the Holy Spirit (Luke 10:27-29; John 4:24).

Revelation 2:18-29:

18 And unto the angel of the church in Thyatira write; These things saith the Son of God, who hath his eyes like unto a flame of fire, and his feet are like fine brass;

19 I know thy works, and charity, and service, and faith, and thy patience, and thy works; and the last to be more than the first.

20 Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols.

21 And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not.

22 Behold, I will cast her into a bed, and them that commit adultery with her into great tribulation, except they repent of their deeds.

23 And I will kill her children with death; and all the churches shall know that I am he which searcheth the reins and hearts: and I will give unto every one of you according to your works.

24 But unto you I say, and unto the rest in Thyatira, as many as have not this doctrine, and which have not known the depths of Satan, as they speak; I will put upon you none other burden.

25 But that which ye have already hold fast till I come.

26 And he that overcometh, and keepeth my works unto the end, to him will I give power over the nations:

27 And he shall rule them with a rod of iron; as the vessels of a potter shall they be broken to shivers: even as I received of my Father.

28 And I will give him the morning star.

29 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches. Amen!

Thyatira – The Corrupted Church

This woman was out of place in teaching against GOD’s commandment that woman must not teach men. Her disobedient and corrupted doctrine led the people into sin. We must maintain GOD’s order in the church.

The Thyatira church had problems similar to those identified in the compromising church at Pergamos. The church had allowed a woman to preach against God’s Commandment as declared by the Apostle Paul in 1st Timothy 2:11-15:

“11 Let the woman learn in silence with all subjection.

12 But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence.

13 For Adam was first formed, then Eve.

14 And Adam was not deceived, but the woman being deceived was in the transgression.

15 Notwithstanding she shall be saved in childbearing, if they continue in faith and charity and holiness with sobriety.