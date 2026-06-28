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Europe's Inferno: Record-Shattering Heatwave | Deadly Twin Earthquakes Rock Venezuela 6/28/26
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World News Report: Europe is sweltering under its most severe June heatwave on record, with temperatures smashing all-time highs across France, Spain, the UK, Germany, and beyond — pushing past 105 degrees in places and triggering red alerts as lives hang in the balance. Venezuela Shaken to Its Core: Deadly Twin Earthquakes Devastate the Nation. Two powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck northern Venezuela just seconds apart on June 24, 2026, collapsing buildings, killing over 1,000 people, injuring thousands more, and triggering a massive international rescue effort amid widespread destruction. Albania’s Flamingo Revolution: Protests Against Kushner-Ivanka Resort Intensify. Weeks after it first broke, Albanian protests against Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s luxury resort on protected Sazan Island continue to grow, with daily demonstrations, police clashes, and mounting calls for government change over corruption and environmental damage. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/europes-inferno/

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