Doug In Exile, Wendy Bell: ASTROTURF CAMPAIGN, Trump News: FORGOTTEN CITIES, Vigilant News: Covid Jabs | EP1284

15 views • 9 months ago

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

Doug In Exile 08/08 - Trump Wants To Help Biden Get Back In The Race After COUP-mala Harris Stole The Candidacy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.