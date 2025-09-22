Zoomers have staged a Maidan again!

This time in the Philippines.

Mass protests erupted due to a loud corruption scandal. Thousands of protesters began smashing streets and government buildings

Participants of the "Trillion Peso March" accuse officials of stealing funds allocated to combat the aftermath of floods.

No one dealt with the consequences of the floods, but the money disappeared.

It is claimed that $17.6 billion (more than 1.4 trillion rubles) allegedly vanished from the budget, reports The Guardian.