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CHICOM destruction of US-- GBY & 3F programs ..communist china what they say they are doing to America
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100 views • October 25, 2020
CHICOM destruction of US
BGY" stands for Blue (control over the Internet), Gold (buying influence with money), and Yellow (seducing key people with sex).
3F plan, which means to Foment weakness, foment chaos and foment the destruction of America.
Kleptocrat definition, a government official who is a thief or exploiter
GTV is a Taiwan media network.
Hunters sex tape edited out
BGY" stands for Blue (control over the Internet), Gold (buying influence with money), and Yellow (seducing key people with sex).
3F plan, which means to Foment weakness, foment chaos and foment the destruction of America.
Kleptocrat definition, a government official who is a thief or exploiter
GTV is a Taiwan media network.
Hunters sex tape edited out
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